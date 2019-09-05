Picture of the Day: Landing on an ice field

Bill Quirk submitted the following photo and note: “My ski-equipped Arctic Tern on top of the Harding Ice Field 74 miles south of Anchorage, Alaska, on March 28, 2019. The landing area is 4,200′ above sea level. The unnamed snow-covered mountain peak behind the airplane is 5,900′ in elevation. Temperature is 30° F. South wind blowing 10 to 15 mph. This ice field is 30 miles long and 15 to 20 miles wide. It has a flat or gently sloping surface and is a non-moving piece of snow-covered ice. A dozen or more glaciers do flow off of its edges into the low lands beneath it.”

