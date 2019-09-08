Picture of the Day: The one and only Julie Clark

George Burns submitted the following photos and note: “Honoring the one and only Julie Clark. In her beautiful Beechcraft T-34 Mentor, Julie performed for the last time in Cleveland at The Cleveland National Air Show over Labor Day weekend as she is retiring from her air show career in 2019.”

George added that he took these photos in 2007. The photo ship was piloted by Brian Scott Norris.

