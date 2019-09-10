Latitude Aviation adds maintenance services at KCOE

Latitude Aviation now offers aircraft maintenance services out of its hangar at the Coeur d’ Alene Airport (KCOE) in Idaho.
Services offered include annual inspections, oil changes, callout and rescue services, and upgrades on single- and multi-engine piston-driven airplanes.
“Adding maintenance to our range of services for area pilots was a natural extension to our business,” notes co-owner and Chief Flight Instructor Jeff Fouche. “People already know us for learning to fly, and we’re excited to offer maintenance to not only our students but also other pilots around the area.”
Company officials note that Latitude Aviation is the only full-time maintenance facility at Pappy Boyington Field, which bases more than 200 airplanes according to FAA statistics.
Consistent with most shops in the region, annual inspections are $600 flat-rate, oil changes are $120 plus filter and oil, and shop rate is $80 an hour.
