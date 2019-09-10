Pursue your dreams of flight

General Aviation News

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — The EAA Aviation Foundation will accept applications for flight training scholarships through Nov. 1, 2019.

Applications are open to all ages, for any flight school in the U.S., and any rating or pilot certificate. Applicants need not be an EAA member.

More information on the scholarship opportunities and application guidelines are available at EAA.org/Scholarships.

Scholarships are required to be used within one year of the award date. The minimum award is $5,000.

