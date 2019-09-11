Aviation Safety Resources opens new facility in Kentucky

Aviation Safety Resources (ASR), which manufactures emergency recovery systems for aircraft and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) vehicles, is opening a new facility in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
The 20,370 square-foot building will house the company’s corporate offices, manufacturing and testing, as well as its engineering, sales, and customer support teams.
ASR’s expanding operations will create 12 new jobs this year and more than 40 full-time positions in the next three years, according to company officials.
Features of the Nicholasville facility include a hard test stand for engineering and testing aircraft interfaces with ASR products, including the company’s newest Soteria family of products for light sport, ultralight and experimental aircraft, said Larry Williams, Aviation Safety Resources president and CEO.
The facility also will serve the needs of the Urban Air Mobility market for recovery systems for Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) vehicles.
Aviation Safety Resources will hold a ribbon cutting and open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept, 26, 2019.
