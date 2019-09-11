General Aviation News

Pietenpol crashes after weld fails

The pilot reported that, during the takeoff roll at the airport in Franklin, Pennsylvania, the Pietenpol Air Camper’s left wing dropped.

He corrected with right aileron input and back pressure on the control yoke. However, the airplane veered off the runway, bounced, and then hit the runway in a right-wing-low attitude. It then nosed over.

Post-accident examination of the airplane revealed that the weld that connects the left main landing gear and the axle had failed. The airplane sustained substantial damage to the right wing and empennage.

Probable cause: The failure of the weld that connects the left main landing gear and the axle during the takeoff roll.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA552

This September 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.

