A Zenith homecoming

Kit aircraft manufacturer Zenith Aircraft Company is hosting its 27th annual Open Hangar Days & Fly-In at its factory at Mexico Memorial Airport in Mexico, Missouri, Sept. 20-21, 2019.

The annual open house and fly-in event is a homecoming for many Zenith Aircraft customers from across the U.S., with many flying in to Mexico, Missouri, with their completed Zenith aircraft.

Open Hangar Day activities include educational seminars, contests, and social activities, including a banquet dinner and a dinner with awards presentations at the kit aircraft factory, as well as factory tours, aircraft building and flying demonstrations, and activities for visitors of all ages, according to company officials.

On the Friday, Sept. 20, educational seminars will begin in the morning and take place throughout the day, featuring various airframe, engine, and avionics options with Lycoming, Dynon, UL Power, Garmin, Continental and more participating.

There will be additional seminars on flight safety (loss of control, transition training, first flight preparedness) and representatives from the insurance industry (Avemco and Sky Smith Insurance).

Saturday’s schedule is packed full of activities including:

Tours of the Zenith Aircraft kit production facilities

Zenith aircraft show, judged by the public with many categories and prizes

Cleco and riveting contest, as well as seminars on Zenith aircraft kit construction and maintenance

STOL and other precision flying demonstrations

Prior to the event Zenith Aircraft is hosting one of its monthly factory rudder workshops on Wednesday, Sept. 18 and Thursday, Sept. 19, giving potential builders the opportunity to learn about building their own kit aircraft.