General Aviation News

Astronomy Night returns to 9I0

by Leave a Comment

Back by popular demand, Astronomy Night at Havana Regional Airport (9I0) in Illinois returns Sept. 28, 2019.

“Fly in any time on Saturday and enjoy dinner compliments of the Havana Airport Authority,” notes Mike Purpura, Illinois State Liaison for the Recreational Aviation Foundation. “Stay up all night and watch the stars through the many big scopes set up by the University of Illinois Astronomy Club.”

A scene from last year’s Astronomy Night.

There will be a pancake breakfast on Sunday morning before departure, he adds.

The Milky Way over the tents at 9I0 during last year’s Astronomy Night. (Photo by Austin Beyer)

“Bring your tent and sleeping bags and enjoy stargazing with astrophysicists as your guides to the universe,” he says.   

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

About General Aviation News Staff

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners