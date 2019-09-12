Hartzell brings back Sky-Tec starter

Hartzell Engine Technologies (HET) has reintroduced its Sky-Tec starter specifically for 12-volt electrical systems.

“As the number-one lightweight replacement for legacy Bendix-drive style units, our 149/122NL starter has been extremely popular with Lycoming operators for a long time. It was originally approved to work with either 12- or 24-volt systems,” explained Keith Bagley, president. “But that flexibility came at a cost — we have learned that when operated in a 24-volt system, the convertible unit does not provide the durability our customers deserve.”

“That may not be an issue for low-cycle 24-volt system users like homebuilders, but it has proven to be a major issue when they are installed in certified aircraft with 24-volt systems,” he said. “Flight schools in particular have reported on-going reliability concerns with convertible starters used in 24-volt systems.”

“We are confident that by realigning the 149/122NL starter specifically for 12-volt systems, it will eliminate those reliability concerns,” Bagley said. “Customers will just have to make sure they are using the correct 149-series starter for their application. Failing to do so will void the warranty.”

Bagley stressed that the newly reintroduced Sky-Tec 149/122NL is a dedicated 12-volt starter and the 149.122NL/ec is specified for 24-volt systems.

About the Sky-Tec 149/122NL Light Weight Starter

FAA PMA certified for non-geared Lycoming piston aircraft engines

Kickback Protection System (KPS) featuring a field-replaceable shear pin

Weighs 9.4 pounds

All-metal gears and steel ball bearing races

Bagley said that the company has prepared a Service Letter containing guidelines pertaining to the specific installation parameters for the Sky-Tec 149/122NL 12-volt starter. A copy of that Service Letter is available here.