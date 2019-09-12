Learning backcountry flying from the pros

Do you have what it takes to be a missionary pilot?

Six supporters of Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) had an opportunity to find out firsthand at MAF’s headquarters in Nampa, Idaho, east of Boise.

We were invited to the first-ever “Mission Aviation Experience,” an abbreviated version of the course that pilots applying to serve with the Christian ministry must pass before being accepted into the program.

MAF’s hangar in Nampa, Idaho.

To cover its costs, MAF charged a $2,500 fee for the four-day course, which included meals and the use of an apartment on their campus.

MAF pilots routinely operate from short jungle and mountain airstrips in very remote areas of the world, often flying in challenging weather.

“If it’s hard, that’s where we go” is one of MAF’s slogans.

The ministry has 46 airplanes at 17 bases in eight different countries in Africa, Asia, Eurasia, and Latin America.

Pilots must have at least 400 hours of flight time before being considered by MAF. And since applicants come to Nampa with various backgrounds and experience levels, standardization of flight operations is key to the impressive safety record MAF has earned through the years.

Paul Bergen, manager of Aviation Training

MAF’s pilot standardization course starts with 40 hours of ground school led by Paul Bergen, MAF Manager of Aviation Training. Classroom time for participants in the Mission Aviation Experience “fantasy camp” was shortened to around eight hours spread out over two days, but many of the basics were covered, including the concept of “margin.”

In contrast to the macho risk-taking image of the average bush pilot, new MAF aviators are taught to stay within a conservative range of operating variables and to avoid situations that may lead to accidents.

“We are professional pilots who happen to fly in the bush,” says Bergen.

Many MAF pilots are also A&P mechanics and maintain their aircraft at remote bases of operation.

Three MAF flight instructors and three Cessna turbo-charged 206 training aircraft were made available to the Mission Aviation Experience attendees, three of whom flew their own planes to Nampa.

Tom Snow with Brian Shepson in the MAF maintenance hangar.

My instructor was Brian Shepson, who served as a missionary pilot for 11 years in the jungles of Ecuador. Today, in addition to evaluating prospective MAF pilot applicants, Shepson travels the world giving standardization rides to veteran MAF aviators.

Although Piper Super Cubs equipped with huge tundra tires are popular for backcountry operations, MAF must maximize its ability to haul people and cargo, so it has traditionally operated Cessna 206s, most of which date from the early 1980s. Despite its age, MAF’s fleet is well maintained because the ministry has its own aircraft maintenance facilities.

MAF’s hangar.

All the 206s have “seaplane kits” installed, which include extra structural bracing important for repeatedly landing on rough airstrips. In addition, MAF’s Cessnas have been modified with STOL kits that include wing-tip extensions with 30 gallons of extra fuel capacity. Belly-mounted cargo pods are also installed, plus main wheel mud flaps, which reduce the chance of rocks hitting the tail.

As finances allow, MAF’s 206s in the field are being replaced with Quest Kodiaks and Cessna Caravan turboprops, since Jet A is available worldwide and is priced much less than avgas.

During our first flight lesson, Shepson introduced me to the big Cessna by demonstrating how slow it can fly in a 45° bank and still be fully controllable. I would soon learn how important that can be when flying inside a narrow canyon.

Our first off-pavement landings were made in the desert west of Nampa, where several landowners have given MAF permission to conduct training. From altitude, all the strips appeared to be mere scratches on the face of bare land and all were short, around 1,000′.

Although MAF has developed approach plates for all the landing strips it uses regularly, Shepson demonstrated how to measure the length of an uncharted strip by timing a low-level overhead run from one end to the other at a known airspeed.

Yes, that’s an air strip and we’re going to land there!

He also showed me how to “drag” the field to check its condition.

Following Shepson’s lead, maximum braking was used on all landings and our post-flight inspection at the end of the day included checking indicators on both main wheels that show if a tire has rotated on the rim.

Shepson taught me to always select an abort point about half way down the strip prior to every landing and takeoff, after which we were committed to continue regardless of what happened. We could abort for any reason up to that point, but after that point an abort would most likely result in damage.

Next came learning to land on uphill strips, some with inclines approaching 25%. A steep slope like that makes it easier to land short, of course, but it’s a challenge to round out and match the incline.

Another challenge was to add enough power to continue rolling to the top of the strip to turn around and take off downhill.

On the fourth day of the course it was time to put all we had learned into practice by flying about 100 miles north of Nampa to the mountains and canyons of Idaho’s backcountry. When Shepson loaded the plane with survival gear, including sleeping bags, it sunk in that we were about to leave civilization.

Mike Tachick, Brian Shepson and Tom Snow (L-R) taking a break at Johnson Creek with an MAF Cessna 206 in the background.

Shepson paired me with MAF supporter and Cirrus owner Mike Tachick from Madison, Wisconsin, and we spent the day swapping out left seat flying duties. Each of the remote strips was progressively more challenging. Shepson would first demonstrate a landing and takeoff and then turn the controls over to us. As we flatland pilots tried to match his STOL skills, Shepson repeatedly demonstrated his nerves of steel.

Despite operating deep down in Idaho’s remote backcountry canyons, an extra margin of safety came from being in constant VHF and HF radio communication throughout the day with the other two MAF planes and the ministry’s training department in Nampa.

Our first stop was at Johnson Creek Airport, a beautiful 3,400’ long by 150’ wide irrigated grass strip that is featured in many YouTube videos of Idaho backcountry flying. The hardest part about landing there was getting comfortable with flying close to the right side of the canyon on the downwind leg.

With huge boulders and trees the size of telephone poles whipping by our right wingtip, we flew at a slow canyon speed that allowed us room to make a comfortable left turn to final and a smooth landing on the beautiful strip.

Johnson Creek is the site of many fly-ins during the summer months, but since we were there late in the flying season, our three MAF planes appeared to be the only ones operating in the area that day.

After leaving Johnson Creek, Shepson cranked up the challenge by taking us to Wilson Bar, a 1,500’ one-way-in and one-way-out strip that’s approached low over the water and is not visible until rounding a bend in the river.

Like many backcountry strips, you’ll crash into the river bank if you land short and you’ll end up in the trees if you land long or too fast.

Allison Ranch.

Next came 1,200’ Allison Ranch, another strip that is not visible until it’s almost too late for an abort. Since it runs perpendicular to the river, Shepson pointed out a dead tree on the opposite side of the river that indicates where to turn on final.

Next came the sloped Whitewater airstrip. Since it is narrow and only 1,000’, we were presented with the most challenging conditions of the day. In addition, we spotted a couple of rams grazing at the end of the strip, so we had to wait on them to wander off.

Landing at the remote Whitewater airstrip.

I discovered after returning home that many of the airstrips we visited are featured in YouTube videos. I recommend checking them out.

As I watch these videos now, it’s hard to believe we landed at each of these challenging strips in a heavy 206, but backcountry operations are routine for Shepson and the other MAF instructors. And, as trained, we always maintained a good margin of safety.

MAF’s Mission Aviation Experience will be offered to a small group of supporters again this year, from Oct. 29-Nov. 1.