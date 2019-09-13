Prep for instrument and commercial tickets at the same time

The sixth edition of “The Complete Advanced Pilot” has just been released by ASA.

The new edition helps pilots “streamline their efforts by preparing for the instrument rating and the commercial certificate simultaneously,” ASA officials said.

“Author Bob Gardner applies practical information so readers are not only prepared for the exams, but also for the cockpit,” officials add.

Included in the new edition are internet resources for weather charts, full color examples of those weather charts, updated review questions, and resource website links. Each chapter concludes with sample FAA test questions. A glossary and index are included, as well as an approach chart legend appendix.

The softcover 496-page book is priced at $49.95, while the eBook is $44.95. You can get both in a bundle for $59.95.