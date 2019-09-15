Picture of the Day: Better to be on the ground wishing you were flying than…

Michael Hamlett submitted the following photo and note: “This is my 1965 PA28-140 N6577W on the ramp in Sanford, N.C., at Raleigh Executive Airport. This was taking around 7:10 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2019, when a storm from the west was heading towards Sanford and Raleigh. I had just completed a VFR sightseeing flight of about an hour and decided the clouds building to the west were getting too close for comfort while flying. I headed back east towards Raleigh Exec and landed. This was taken 15 minutes after I landed and was putting away my aircraft.”

