The Colorado Aviation Business Association Foundation will host Pathways to a Career in Aviation for high school students at Centennial Airport in Denver Sept. 28, 2019.

The free event, co-sponsored by Wings Over the Rockies and hosted at its Boeing Blue Sky Aviation Gallery at Centennial Airport, is open to students and their parents and guardians.

The event will give the students the opportunity to hear from professionals who work in eight different aviation-related careers, including pilots, maintenance technicians, flight attendants, fixed-based operations (FBO), scheduler/dispatcher, aviation sales, FAA/ATC-tower operations, and airport operations.

During each “Career Corner” presentation, students and parents can expect to hear what it takes to achieve a job in that particular profession, including training and experience, learn what average salaries and wages are like, and what quality of life can be expected.

After each 15-minute presentation, students and parents will then have an opportunity to speak one-on-one with career advocates, who can answer specific questions on that career choice and talk more about their role in the industry.

In addition to the Career Corners, there will be three parent-focused sessions as well, providing parents and guardians with information and resources on the costs of education, how and where to get schooling, where to find financing and scholarships, and other training resources. There will also be a session discussing ways students can get started now, while in high school, working towards a career in aviation.

Kids and parents will be able to talk directly with representatives from many of the local schools and training organizations who will have booths onsite. Attendees will also have access to training aircraft, business jets, helicopters, and more. Attendees will also have full access to all of the many interactive exhibitsat the Boeing Blue Sky Aviation Gallery.

“Colorado has a surprisingly robust number of opportunities for young people exploring a career in aviation and aerospace,” says Kandi Spangler, president of the CABA Foundation, which represents more than 400 members in the business and general aviation industries throughout Colorado. “We are so fortunate to have access to not only some of the best schools and training outfits right here in our back yard, but to some of the best aviation jobs in the nation as well.”

The event will begin at 9 a.m. with an opening general session, including an address by David Ulane, Aeronautics Director for the Colorado Department of Transportation, Division of Aeronautics.

The morning session will be repeated in the afternoon so participants have flexibility to attend all or just part of the day based on their schedule, according to organizers. The event ends at 3 p.m.

For more information and to register for the event, go to MyCABA.org.