Limited edition watch commemorates AOPA 80th anniversary

Mühle-Glashütte has released a limited-edition watch to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.
Just 500 of the AOPA AeroSport Limited Edition watches will be sold.
The aeronautical theme begins with the white AOPA logo set against the jet-black dial, along with white numbers and hands. Color is added with red markings at the quarters and a red tip to the minute hand for precise visibility, according to company officials.
In addition, there is a triangular PIP indicator at the bezel that can be used to calculate the length of time or a fixed GMT function.
The watch is available now for $1,899. AOPA members receive a discount, company officials add.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.