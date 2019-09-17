Picture of the Day: A true warbird

Brittany Sena submitted the following photo and note: “A 1946 L-16 at the 2019 Dayton Airshow. This L-16 is a true warbird that is still fully functioning and was used as an Army Air Force plane before becoming used as a plane for the Civil Air Patrol.”

