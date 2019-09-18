Piper apprenticeship program takes off

VERO BEACH, Florida — Piper Aircraft‘s first group of apprentices have begun their two-year program.

The first nine apprentices, who started work in August, shadow skilled aircraft assembly workers and learn all aspects of fabrication and assembly of aircraft during the two-year initiative.

Additionally, they attend technical classes and receive hands-on training designed to qualify the participants as a Journeyman in Aircraft Assembly. Each apprentice is a paid employee of Piper Aircraft and receives a full benefits package.

“The Piper apprentices are part of a high-tech version of the ancient tradition of apprentices learning a trade requiring specialized skills by working with an experienced professional. This program provides the necessary training, mentoring, and support, enabling apprentices to successfully pursue a long-term career with growth opportunity as a Piper employee,” said President and CEO, Simon Caldecott. “As we look to the future and consider our current aircraft sales and order backlog, the apprentice program will help ensure that Piper has a strong and agile workforce for the years to come.”

The application period for the 2020 Apprentice Class will open in January 2020. For questions regarding the program, e-mail apprentice@piper.com