Picture of the Day: Mooney sunset flight

Michael Williams submitted the following photo and note: “I captured this unique view of my 1965 Mooney C (“Lola”) at the Santa Rosa, California, airport getting ready for a San Francisco Golden Gate Bay tour flight at sunset on Sunday Sept. 15, 2019.”

