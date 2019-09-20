Long-time pilot releases book of practical advice and personal stories

New pilots are well-trained, but lack real-world experience until more flying hours are gained. A new book, “Laughing with the Wind, Practical Advice and Personal Stories from a General Aviation Pilot,” is meant to help fill that gap.

The book was written by Dean Zakos, who started flying in 1992.

He notes that early in his flying days, he and another pilot, flying together, nearly crashed a perfectly good airplane on a clear day due to an alarmingly all-too-common lack of communication and coordination.

In Part 1, Laughing with the Wind deals with less common emergencies and circumstances leading to emergencies. Part II invites the reader to pull up a chair and be a part of some “hangar flying.”

“I wrote this book because when I was learning to fly and first starting out, I wished a book like this was available to pilots. It wasn’t — until now,” Zakos explained. “The book is filled with useful information and practical guidance that will benefit both seasoned and new GA pilots.”

The book is available from Square Peg Bookshop for $17.95.