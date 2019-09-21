General Aviation News

Video: Celebrating the turf runway at KMIC

A news report just posted to YouTube shows how pilots celebrate when they save a turf runway. A STOL competition at Crystal Airport (KMIC) in Minneapolis is just part of the fun.

