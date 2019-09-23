Contest launches to experience a different kind of flight

To celebrate 15 years in business, Zero Gravity Corporation (ZERO-G) has launched a contest that will award one winner a free seat on a flight of their choice. The contest is now open, and ZERO-G will be accepting submissions until 4 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2019.

ZERO-G is asking participants to create a nomination video for someone deserving of an awesome adventure.

A teacher conducting an experiment in G-FORCE ONE.

In the video, participants must list 15 reasons why their loved one should be the lucky recipient of this once-in-a-lifetime experience. The contest winner will get to board the company’s modified aircraft, G-FORCE ONE, as they explore the feeling of floating like an astronaut.

Videos can be posted once a day on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter and must include the hashtag #ZG15 to count as an official entry. The winner will be selected Oct. 1. Full details are available here.

Since operating its first commercial flight in 2004, ZERO-G has given more than 17,000 flyers the opportunity to feel true weightlessness. The company has also conducted 211 research missions, encouraging groups to take advantage of the exclusive weightless science lab.