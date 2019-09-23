New York City airspace restricted during UN General Assembly

General aviation pilots who are planning to fly in the New York/New Jersey Metropolitan Area between Sept. 21 and Sept. 29, 2019, should check frequently and before every flight to make sure they are aware of the flight restrictions that will be in place for the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Knowing the rules will help pilots avoid airspace violations, FAA officials advise.

United Nations headquarters in New York City.

The FAA is also advising drone pilots that the airspace within the Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) area will be a No DroneZone at the same time. Operators may not fly their drones within that airspace while the TFR is in effect.

The FAA, federal law enforcement agencies, and the Department of Defense will closely monitor the airspace for unauthorized operations, agency officials noted. They may take action against drones operating in the No DroneZone that are deemed a credible safety or security threat. Pilots who operate drones within the TFR also will be subject to possible enforcement action.

The TFR started at 8 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Saturday, Sept. 21, and ends at 5 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Sept. 29.

“The FAA strongly advises pilots to check regularly for Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) since the FAA expects to issue numerous notices at different times during the period that the TFR is in effect,” agency officials said. “It is essential for pilots to check regularly in order to have the most current information before their flights.”

“During this period, no pilot may operate an aircraft within the TFR unless authorized by FAA air traffic control, except for law enforcement, air ambulance and aircraft that are directly supporting the Secret Service and regularly scheduled commercial passenger and cargo carriers operating under an approved Transportation Security Administration security program,” FAA officials explain.

General aviation aircraft cannot operate within the center or inner ring of the TFR. Aircraft operating under instrument flight rules or visual flight rules may operate within the outer ring of the TFR as long as they are on a flight plan, displaying an aircraft identifier code, and are in two-way communication with air traffic control, officials add.