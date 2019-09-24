Citation Jet Pilot convention breaks records

The 2019 Citation Jet Pilots annual convention, held Sept. 4-7, 2019, in Colorado Springs, earned the title of the most well-attended event in the organization’s history, with 520 attendees and more than 130 Citations.

“It is amazing to see this tight-knit community continue to grow each year, both in size and influence,” said Tom Abood, CJP chairman. “Our advocacy efforts and safety initiatives have quickly become industry-recognized thanks to the tremendous efforts of our board and safety committee.”

Safety was the theme across the multi-day event, with a full slate of informative seminars, including the popular Safety Standdown hosted by the CJP Safety and Education Foundation.

The session kicked off with an in-depth review of Citation accidents and incidents led by Peter Basille, senior safety investigator with Textron Aviation.

The CJP Safety Committee then presented its latest safety content aligned with the updated Citation-specific Standard Operating Practices (SOPs) and a new series of scenario-based videos titled “What Good Looks Like.”

Additionally, 62 pilots (up from last year’s 43) were recognized for going above and beyond minimum Citation currency requirements to earn CJP’s Gold Standard Safety Award.

The main meeting room at the convention was packed.

Attendees also had the opportunity to connect directly with more than 70 exhibitors, with one afternoon entirely dedicated to type-specific discussions regarding aircraft operations, avionics and engines. Representatives were present from multiple manufacturers, including Textron Aviation, Collins Aerospace, Garmin, Williams International, and Pratt & Whitney Canada.

Other highlights this year included talks by Textron Aviation CEO Ron Draper, FAA Deputy Administrator Dan Elwell, and former NTSB investigator Greg Feith.

The 2020 CJP annual convention will take place Oct. 21-24 in Nashville.