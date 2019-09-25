What’s your pilot performance score?

CloudAhoy has released CFI Assistant, which allows automatic scoring of pilot performance.

The CFI Assistant is included in CloudAhoy Pro, along with additional features for post-flight debriefing, according to company officials. It’s part of the release of CloudAhoy 6.0.

“Automatic scoring of pilots’ performance has been in our vision since the very beginning of CloudAhoy. We believe that data-driven, objective, automated scoring of a pilot’s performance provides valuable feedback to any pilot at any level, for flight training and for proficiency of experienced pilots,” says Chuck Shavit, founder and CEO. “The CFI Assistant certainly does not replace a human flight instructor — flight instructors are indispensable — but specific aspects of pilot performance and proficiency are objective and measurable, and that’s where the CFI Assistant comes in.”

The CFI Assistant leverages the automatic flight segmentation, which is part of the core CloudAhoy technology, he noted. It scores individual maneuvers, as well as the entire flight. The user interface and visualization enables drilling down and highlighting areas for improvements, using smart graphs and visualization.

Additional capabilities of CloudAhoy Pro include detailed analysis of instrument approaches, and advanced display of gauges when data is available, such as power settings, G force, flaps, gear, etc.

CloudAhoy 6.0 has many additional improvements, available in both CloudAhoy Standard and CloudAhoy Pro, company officials said. Those include a redesign of the iPhone interface, predefined layouts, user-friendly segments info and graphs, and other usability improvements.

For more accurate analysis, hundreds of aircraft models and their parameters have been added to the aircraft models database, company officials add.

For organizations such as flight universities and schools, military units, airlines and business operations, CloudAhoy 6.0 includes an organization manager, with subscription management, organization-wide aircraft parameters, and organization-wide customizable scoring envelopes.

CloudAhoy is running a 6.0 Special until Oct. 23, 2019, giving a one-month free subscription of CloudAhoy Pro to every CloudAhoy user, and an extra month for every purchase.

The subscription price of CloudAhoy Pro is $150 a year, while the price of CloudAhoy Standard is $65 a year.