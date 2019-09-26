Former NTSB investigator and board member launch podcast

John Goglia and Gregory Feith are two of aviation’s most well-known, well-informed, and outspoken aviation safety insiders.

In their new podcast, “Flight Safety Detectives,” they discuss a wide range of aviation issues, as well as provide listeners with the “backstories” that are important to the flying public and the aviation industry.

Goglia and Feith talk about technical aspects of aviation and aerospace incidents and accidents, as well as bluntly discuss the “politics” and policies behind many issues that can mean life or death in the skies.

In addition, they inform listeners about technologies and improvements in the industry that make aviation the safest form of transportation today. The podcast are available at FlightSafetyDetectives.com or wherever you get your podcasts.

Goglia has more than 60 years in the aviation safety business. He is the only airframe and powerplant mechanic to get a presidential appointment as an NTSB board member, where he spent nearly a decade leading the most important aviation investigations and influencing policy. His experience in the industry has made him a highly sought-after consultant, expert, speaker and writer. He is frequent contributor to Forbes Magazine and author of Torqued, a monthly column appearing in AINOnline. Goglia is also chairman of the Professional Aviation Maintenance Association (PAMA).

Feith is a former NTSB Senior Air Safety Investigator and “Go-Team” captain. He has more than 40 years of aviation safety experience. He spent more than two decades with the NTSB serving as the Investigator-In-Charge for numerous high-profile accidents including Valujet in the Florida Everglades, American Eagle ATR-72 in Roselawn, Korean Air Boeing 747 in Guam, among many others.

He has investigated more than 2,500 aircraft accidents worldwide. In addition, Feith led a team of mountain climbers to 21,000′ on Mt. Illimani in Bolivia to investigate the crash of Eastern Airlines Flight 980, the highest “controlled-flight-into-terrain (CFIT)” crash in aviation history.

Feith is also an aviation products inventor and has been inducted into the “Living Legends of Aviation.”



A number of episodes are available, which include discussions about a variety of aviation subjects, such as the October 2018 crash of Lion Air Flight 610, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet, and the second MAX 8 jet crash that crashed in March 2019 involving Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302.

Goglia and Feith talk about how the industry, regulators and Congress are reacting not only to the controversial crashes that have grounded Boeing’s 737s, but also how the world regulators and the industry are reacting as well.

Other podcast episodes address the regulatory and legal aspects of maintaining an aircraft, and “issues-of-the-day” that affect both commercial and general aviation pilots and mechanics.

The Flight Safety Detectives point fingers, interpret the facts, politics and policies related to specific incident and accident investigations, and ask the tough questions that haven’t been addressed by the industry or the national/international media.