Pictures of the Day: Girls in Aviation Day…a bit early

Jessica Belcher of The Stars of the North, the Minnesota chapter of Women in Aviation International, sent in these photos, explaining the chapter hosted its fifth annual Girls in Aviation Day event the weekend of Sept. 21, 2019.

While most Girls in Aviation Day events will be held Oct. 5, the Minnesota chapter decided to do it early, “as an outdoor event doesn’t work so well here in Minnesota much later on in the year than September,” she said.

“My hope is that by sharing some of our event images it will spark interest in your readers to participate in their own WAI chapter events, or to help them seek out their own local WAI chapter perhaps to hold their own event,” she added.