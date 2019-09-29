Picture of the Day: Sunset flight

Eric Dumigan submitted the following photo and note: “Geoff Armstrong and Trevor Rafferty are seen flying Upright Aviation Academy‘s Extra 300 over Toronto during a sunset flight.”

