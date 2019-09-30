Build and Fly program for RC aircraft takes off

The Experimental Aircraft Association and Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) have joined forces to create the new “Young Eagles Build and Fly” program to get kids involved in hands-on building and flying of radio-control aircraft.

The initiative provides EAA chapters the opportunity to purchase a specially designed SIG LT-40 eKadet kit, which includes all building materials, electronics, and accessories to complete and fly the radio-controlled model.

Thanks to support from the Burgher Fund and discounts provided by SIG Manufacturing and Horizon Hobby, the complete project is available to EAA Chapters for $500, approximately one-third the usual retail price.

“The Build and Fly program meets the challenges of providing hands-on engagement for youth who have an interest in flight,” said Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of publications, programs, and marketing. “Fundamental building skills, aircraft design, theory of flight, and flight training are all involved in a fun project that supplies a true sense of accomplishment when completed. It is also another ‘next step’ possibility for Young Eagles who are flown by EAA chapters throughout the country.”

EAA chapters will partner with their local AMA Club to create a “build project” and a learn-to-fly program for interested kids, according to EAA officials.

The LT-40 eKadet is an American-designed and manufactured kit that, when completed, has a nearly 6′ wingspan that can be flown at AMA club flying fields.

“The path from RC modeling to full-scale aviation is a long-established and successful one,” said Chad Budreau, AMA executive director. “AMA clubs nationwide have the facilities and enthusiasm to welcome and engage a new generation of fliers. We eagerly join with EAA and our partners to make this program a widespread success.”