Recreational Aviation Foundation photo contest launches

The Recreational Aviation Foundation has launched its 2019 photo contest.

Winning images will appear on RAF greeting cards that go out to thousands of donors and supporters as thank you notes. Winners receive a pack of greeting cards with their image on the front and photo credit on the back.

A winner from each of five U.S. regions and one from the Youth category will be selected. The region is determined by where the photo is taken, not the photographer’s home state, RAF officials note.

Entries will be accepted Oct. 1, 2019 though Nov. 1, 2019, 5 p.m. EST. To submit photos, you must be a member of RAF.

To enter, email high resolution digital photos in JPEG, .jpg, or .png format to ewhite@theraf.org. There is a limit of five images per person.

A previous photo contest winner, a photo from Ravi Fry of Nevada

Submissions must include:

Photographer’s name (Name remains anonymous during judging.)

If under 18, state the age of the photographer for our Youth category

Phone number

Location of photo (airstrip and state)

Identify any faces in the image, and obtain permission from them for this use

If sending in photos of children, you must first obtain parent/guardian permission to use the images.

Winners will be announced Nov. 15, 2019.