Get rewarded for flying more

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) and ForeFlight have teamed up to reward pilots for flying more often starting in October.

Pilots will be automatically entered to win the ForeFlight Frequent Filer Sweepstakes once they file and activate a flight plan in ForeFlight.

Incentives include a monthly drawing for prizes, including a free one-year Performance Plus subscription, a limited-edition ForeFlight wall poster, and a ForeFlight Swag Bag.

Pilots are also automatically entered to win a grand prize that includes a 10.5 inch iPad Air, a ForeFlight Performance Plus subscription, a Sentry Portable ADS-B Receiver, and other prizes.

A new winner will be picked each month until the end of the year. Check out the official rules here.

AOPA is also offering monthly prizes for simply checking into an airport using the AOPA app’s Pilot Passport feature after arrival. Pilots have an opportunity to win an AOPA Pilot Gear prize pack valued at $50. AOPA will offer up a different monthly challenge through the end of the year, giving active pilots even more chances to win.

The October Pilot Passport Challenge encourages pilots to check in at airports around the country to earn points toward state badges. The top three participants with the most state badges earned in October will be awarded a prize. Check out the official rules here.

“Our shared mission is to encourage more pilots to fly more often and to more places,” said Jiri Marousek, AOPA’s chief marketing officer. “And filing, even VFR flights, makes us better and safer pilots. With rewards from AOPA for flying to more airports and rewards from ForeFlight for engaging with its user-friendly filing platform, pilots have even more reason to get out there and do some great flying.”

Both contests will run monthly until the end of 2019. Winners of the ForeFlight Frequent Filer Sweepstakes will be notified by email within five days of each drawing. To claim the prize, winners must follow the instructions contained in the notification.