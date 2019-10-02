Helicopter Maintenance back in print

Avotek has brought back the out-of-print textbook, “Helicopter Maintenance,” by Joseph Schafer.
“This industry favorite has been used by many professionals and schools throughout the years and is regarded as the go-to resource in the helicopter maintenance training field,” Avotek officials noted.
Schafer, a well-known and highly respected figure in helicopter maintenance education, had a passion for training helicopter technicians. He wrote Helicopter Maintenance and its student workbook so he would have resources to use in teaching. He wrote them on a notepad, and his wife typed them on a typewriter.
All of this hard work paid off when they were published in 1980. The books are still instrumental in helicopter maintenance training as schools continue to use them today, Avoteck officials said.
The textbook includes 10 chapters, including: Helicopters in Use Today; Principles of Flight; Documentation, Publications, and Historical Records; Helicopter Fundamentals; Main Rotor System; Mast and Flight Controls; Main Rotor Transmissions; Powerplants; Tail Rotors; and Airframe and Related Systems.
The textbook can be purchased for $49.95 at Avotek’s website.
