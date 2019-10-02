New FBO, hangar in works at KMTH

General Aviation News

Construction has begun on a new FBO and hangar complex for Marathon Aviation at Marathon International Airport (KMTH) in the Florida Keys.

Newly unveiled plans include an Ernest Hemingway-inspired FBO facility with relaxation and recreation areas and outdoor viewing decks.

The new hangar, with 28′ doors, is located for easy taxiway, runway, and highway access, according to FBO officials.

Foundation work has started, and construction will continue throughout the rest of 2019 with an anticipated opening in early 2020, officials add.

Marathon Aviation boasts expedited customs, 24/7 service, a direct from UG448 approach, concierge support, and a 5,008′ runway.

