Picture of the Day: Smoke on, go!

Gord McNulty submitted the following photo and note: “The Royal Air Force Red Arrows Aerobatic Team dazzled at the 70th anniversary Canadian International Air Show, held over the Lake Ontario waterfront at the Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto. The Red Arrows, representing the United Kingdom and showcasing ‘the best of British,’ fly nine British-built BAE Systems Hawk T1 fast jets in their display.”

