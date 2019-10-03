New FBO in the works at KGRR

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Construction has begun on a new Avflight FBO at Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

The new facility includes a 5,000-square-foot FBO building, plus a 30,000-square-foot hangar on the airport’s east side.

An official ground breaking was held Sept. 25, 2019.

Avflight, with 21 locations worldwide, plans to add more than 30 new jobs at the new FBO and will make a $6 million to $7 million capital investment at KGRR, according to company officials.

The new facility is expected to open Spring 2020.