Ray Foundation boosts scholarship dollars

The Ray Foundation has increased it program funding for flight scholarships from $1 million in 2019 to $1.2 million in 2020, according to officials with the Experimental Aircraft Association.

The boost in funding from the Ray Foundation comes after only seven months of program operation, EAA officials note. As of early October 2019, 96 youths have been awarded a Ray Aviation Scholarship. Of those, nearly 20 have earned their private pilot certificate, while an additional 50 have completed their first solo.

James Ray felt that the skills learned as a pilot foster success in all areas of life.

The $1 million core fund will continue to work the same way it did last year, with EAA chapters able to apply for a $10,000 scholarship grant to fund a qualifying Ray scholar’s flight training. The chapter application will be open from Nov. 1, 2019, to Jan. 31, 2020, and scholar nominations will open March 1, 2020. Scholars must be nominated prior to Nov. 1, 2020.

An additional $200,000 of funding from the Ray Foundation will be available to chapters that have successfully mentored a Ray scholar in 2019. These chapters will be guaranteed $5,000 in funding for a 2020 scholar if they commit to providing $5,000 in matching funds. In addition, these chapters can nominate scholars beginning on Jan. 1, two months earlier than those participating in the core fund. To be eligible, chapters must have successfully mentored a 2019 scholar through flight training, or must be currently mentoring a scholar who has not yet competed their training. Chapters interested in opting into the matching program may do so between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, EAA officials note.

Other changes to the program include a simpler scholar nomination process for easier processing for chapters. Additionally, chapter review of scholar applications will be simplified. Also, a new program handbook will be created to help break down barriers and address other questions that came up throughout the year.

EAA is hosting a webinar on Nov. 12, 2019, at 7 p.m. CST that will cover all of the Ray Aviation Scholarship changes, and make sure chapters are equipped to successfully mentor a scholar through flight training. You can sign up for the webinar here.

Any requests for further information or clarification on the program can be directed to rayscholars@eaa.org or 920-426-5912.