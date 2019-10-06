Picture of the Day: Unexpected Albatross sighting

Hayman Tam submitted the following photo and note: “While on a trip to Orlando, I stumbled across this Grumman HU-16 Albatross on display. Named ‘Hemisphere Dancer’, it belongs to singer Jimmy Buffett who obtained it in the 1990s and restored it to flight status. In 2003 he retired the aircraft and placed it here outside one of his restaurants.”

