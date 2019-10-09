General Aviation News

Hard landing bends 150

The solo student pilot reported that, during landing at the airport in Medina, Ohio, the Cessna 150 landed hard and bounced. He added that the airplane porpoised before coming to rest on the runway.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the engine mounts.

Probable cause: The student pilot’s improper landing flare, which resulted in a hard landing and porpoise.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA008

This October 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.

