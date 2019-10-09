True Blue Power unveils ultra-fast USB-PD charging ports

True Blue Power, a provider of certified USB power products for the aerospace industry, has unveiled the company’s newest ultra-fast charger, the TA360 Series USB-PD Charging Port.
Designed to power new and future electronic devices, the high-speed charging ports use USB Power Delivery (PD) technology to provide 60 watts of power per port, according to company officials.
USB PD is the fastest charging technology available, company officials said, noting it provides four times more power than traditional USB-A and USB-C chargers.
USB-PD charging ports offer intelligent voltage output, allowing each device to receive the maximum level of power possible. While PD-compatible electronics benefit most from this new technology, the TA360 Series also supports traditional USB-A and USB-C devices.
The charger delivers 5–20 volts at 3 amps, providing up to 60 watts of power per PD port and is available in three primary configurations:
Installation/Protection
The TSO-certified TA360 Series offers in-seat, cabin, cockpit, and galley installation, and protects itself and the electronic device from short circuit, power surges, overload, and over temperature, according to company officials. True Blue Power USB-PD chargers are a drop-in replacement for the company’s TA102 and TA202 Series chargers, company officials add.
