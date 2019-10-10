Pilot dies after crashing Globe GC-1A

The Globe GC-1A arrived at the airport in Los Lunas, N.M., as a refuel stop the day before the accident.

During the landing, the airplane ground looped and sustained unknown damage to the airplane.

Over the course of that day and the day of the accident, the pilot, who was also a mechanic, completed repairs to the airplane with the assistance from people at the airport. Repairs included welding to the right main landing gear link assemblies.

During takeoff the day following the ground loop, the airplane veered to the left of the runway and hit a berm. The airplane became airborne and then hit a steel culvert structure adjacent to the runway. The pilot died of his injuries 17 days after the accident.

People who spoke to the pilot before and after the accident reported he had minimal flying experience in recent years in the airplane.

Probable cause: The loss of directional control during takeoff and impact with a steel culvert.

NTSB Identification: CEN18LA012

This October 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.