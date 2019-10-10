SUN ‘n FUN launches design contest for new Zenith 750

SUN ‘n FUN and the Aerospace Center for Excellence are in the midst of building a modified Zenith 750 light-sport aircraft that will be used to train disabled pilots through Able Flight.

The airplane is being built on the SUN ‘n FUN campus at Lakeland Linder International Airport (KLAL) in Florida by students ranging in age from 8 to 18. The aircraft has been named the “Spirit of Lakeland” honoring the long-standing commitment of the city of Lakeland to aviation.

“Help us to capture this ‘spirit’ by designing the graphics and paint scheme for our aircraft,” SUN ‘n FUN officials said in announcing the contest.

The Zenith Aircraft CH-750.

Contest Details

Submissions will be accepted until Nov. 15, 2019.

All entries are to be submitted to the Aerospace Center for Excellence and becomes the property of ACE. ACE reserves the right to modify the design as necessary.

Download a blank entry template here. Create as many paint scheme designs as you would like.

Email submissions to mgoodson@flysnf.org, drop off your submissions to Aerospace Discovery at the Florida Air Museum, or mail them to 4175 Medulla Road, Lakeland, Florida, 33811. Be sure to include your name and contact information. If sending by email, subject line should be ACE Airplane Design Contest.

The Prizes

The winning designer will receive: