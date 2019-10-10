‘Tides Turbulence and Tailwinds’ published

Lorne Christensen came from a long line of mariners who piloted famous ships in British Columbia waters. In fact, he was named after the “Lorne,” the largest tug on the West Coast owned by coal baron James Dunsmuir and mastered by Lorne’s great-grandfather. But Lorne became a captain of a different kind — piloting aircraft from the North Pole to the Caribbean, Alaska to Greenland, and many places in between.

In his new book, “Tides Turbulence and Tailwinds” Lorne recounts his adventures growing up in BC in the 1940s and 1950s, including childhood summers spent at the remote Bear Creek logging camp in Port Renfrew and his early career in the Air Force, work as a seaman on coastal ships, and jobs as a dock boy in rugged Campbell River.

There are tense moments of in-air decision making that can mean life or death for a pilot and passengers, interspersed with humor. Lorne’s tells tales about the times he spent as a pilot for “Flying” Phil Gaglardi, BC’s former minister of highways, and escapades with former colleague.

Now retired from his flying career, Lorne has been very active in the Sooke community, with the Sooke Lions Club, Canada Day, Sooke Region Historical Society, and other organizations for many years. Lorne and his wife Donna raised their family in Sooke.

The book will be launched on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Sooke Community Hall at 1:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend the book launch, where you can meet Lorne and hear about some of his experiences.

Tides Turbulence and Tailwinds is available on Amazon, Kobo, Smashwords, the Sooke Region Museum gift shop, the British Columbia Aviation Museum, and other outlets.