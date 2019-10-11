Astronomy Night rescheduled at 9I0

The 2019 Astronomy Night at Havana Regional Airport (9I0) in Illinois has been rescheduled for Oct. 19.
“We had to cancel the Sept. 28 Astronomy Night due to weather,” reports Mike Purpura, Illinois State Liaison for the Recreational Aviation Foundation.
Pilot are invited to fly in any time on Saturday, Oct. 19, and enjoy dinner compliments of the Havana Airport Authority.
“Stay up all night and watch the stars through the many big scopes set up by the University of Illinois Astronomy Club,” he said.
There will be a pancake breakfast on Sunday morning before departure, he adds.
“Bring your tent and sleeping bags and enjoy stargazing with astrophysicists as your guides to the universe,” he says.
