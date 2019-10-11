General Aviation News

Limited edition Michael Goulian-designed watch released

To celebrate the last race of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship which took place in Chiba, Japan, on Sept. 7-8, 2019, Alpina and air racer Michael Goulian launched a new AlpinerX watch limited to just 250 pieces.

Goulian designed the watch himself using the AlpinerX configurator, finetuning it to match the new colors of his airshow plane. You can see a yellow inner ring and a matching strap with the Team 99 logo at 2 o’clock on this one-of-a-kind AlpinerX smartwatch.

The connected timepiece uses advanced measurement functions benefiting from environmental sensors, such as a new heart rate monitoring over BLE connection, UV, temperature, altitude, pressure, and north direction.

The watch uses the dedicated Alpina companion application, available for iPhone or Android, that tracks your heart rate while exercising, records and analyzes your sleep patterns, and notifies you of missed calls and messages.

Each function is measured in real time by the watch and streams data to the user’s smartphone to analyze activity and identify areas for improvement while allowing the AlpinerX to receive smartphone notifications on its digital screen.

The case is made from glass fiber with a steel back case engraved with the Team 99 logo.

Price: $995.

