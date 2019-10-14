Recreating the Golden Age of Aviation

The 55th annual Antique Airplane Club of Greater New York’s Fly-In was held in August, where ace photographer Annemarie Bain captured these photos.
The club was founded in 1961 by people interested in “perpetuating aviation as it was during the Golden Age of Aviation the 1930s.”
Originally formed as a chapter of the Antique Airplane Association of Blakesburg, Iowa, the club held its first fly-in at Zahn’s Airport in Amityville, Long Island, N.Y., in 1963 and it has been held each summer ever since. The club is now based at Bayport Aerodrome (23N) in Bayport, N.Y.
