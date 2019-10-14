General Aviation News

Recreating the Golden Age of Aviation

by Leave a Comment

The 55th annual Antique Airplane Club of Greater New York’s Fly-In was held in August, where ace photographer Annemarie Bain captured these photos.

  • The new T6 in town owned by Nick Ziroli and coveted by everyone
  • The new T6 in town owned by Nick Ziroli and coveted by everyone
  • Pilot Bob Mott gives a little prop assist so pilot Stuart Bain can try to keep his Spot Landing Contest title. (Short story: He didn’t.)
  • Pilot Stuart Bain throws us a the “peace sign” just before he came back around to drop Nerf bombs in the Bomb Drop contest. (Short story: He didn’t win this one either.)
  • Pilot John Bianco in his Stearman takes a lucky bombardier up for another round in the Bomb Drop contest.
  • Pilot John Bianco in his Stearman takes a lucky bombardier up for another round in the Bomb Drop contest.
  • Don’t they say “The couple that flies together, stays together”? Husband/wife team Jen and Mike Cifelli were sooooo close to winning the spot landing contest but made the best-looking losers of the day.
  • Another husband/wife team vying for a title that day were Craig and Connie Sampson in their Yak 52. It was a very humid day, so check out those gorgeous vapor trails around the prop.
  • The Sampsons catch their breath after an exciting round of bomb drops and spot landings.
  • Pilot Bob Mott in the shiniest Cessna 140 you may ever see. Unfortunately, that was not a contest at the fly-in.
  • Three yellow airplanes from World War II. Do you know their significance?

The club was founded in 1961 by people interested in “perpetuating aviation as it was during the Golden Age of Aviation the 1930s.”

Originally formed as a chapter of the Antique Airplane Association of Blakesburg, Iowa, the club held its first fly-in at Zahn’s Airport in Amityville, Long Island, N.Y., in 1963 and it has been held each summer ever since. The club is now based at Bayport Aerodrome (23N) in Bayport, N.Y.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

About General Aviation News Staff

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners