Recreating the Golden Age of Aviation

The 55th annual Antique Airplane Club of Greater New York’s Fly-In was held in August, where ace photographer Annemarie Bain captured these photos.

The new T6 in town owned by Nick Ziroli and coveted by everyone

Pilot Bob Mott gives a little prop assist so pilot Stuart Bain can try to keep his Spot Landing Contest title. (Short story: He didn’t.)

Pilot Stuart Bain throws us a the “peace sign” just before he came back around to drop Nerf bombs in the Bomb Drop contest. (Short story: He didn’t win this one either.)

Pilot John Bianco in his Stearman takes a lucky bombardier up for another round in the Bomb Drop contest.

Don’t they say “The couple that flies together, stays together”? Husband/wife team Jen and Mike Cifelli were sooooo close to winning the spot landing contest but made the best-looking losers of the day.

Another husband/wife team vying for a title that day were Craig and Connie Sampson in their Yak 52. It was a very humid day, so check out those gorgeous vapor trails around the prop.

The Sampsons catch their breath after an exciting round of bomb drops and spot landings.

Pilot Bob Mott in the shiniest Cessna 140 you may ever see. Unfortunately, that was not a contest at the fly-in.

Three yellow airplanes from World War II. Do you know their significance?

The club was founded in 1961 by people interested in “perpetuating aviation as it was during the Golden Age of Aviation the 1930s.”

Originally formed as a chapter of the Antique Airplane Association of Blakesburg, Iowa, the club held its first fly-in at Zahn’s Airport in Amityville, Long Island, N.Y., in 1963 and it has been held each summer ever since. The club is now based at Bayport Aerodrome (23N) in Bayport, N.Y.