Exhaust system upgrade available for Cessna 120s and 140s

An STC program has made it possible for Cessna 120, 140, and 140A owners to upgrade to a Cessna 150 exhaust system, replacing mild steel components with stainless steel, enhancing cabin heat, and eliminating the AD that requires exhaust system checks every 25 hours.
Of the three C-150 muffler styles approved for installation with the STC, the “pancake” style is the most popular upgrade, according to officials with Aerospace Welding Minneapolis, Inc.
Any A&P can install the new system, officials add.
The STC upgrade form is available from TaildraggerAviation.com for $100 to members of the Cessna 120/140 Association and $125 for non-members (who can join the association for $25).
Each conversion kit include: two mufflers, two risers, two tailpipes, two shrouds, gaskets, riser clamps, tail pipe clamps, and attaching hardware.
The components for the exhaust system are available to STC holders through Aerospace Welding Minneapolis at AWI-AMI.com or by calling 651- 379-9888.
