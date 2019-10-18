General Aviation News

5 best online aviation degrees

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s online degree program tops the list of the Online Schools Report ranking of the best online bachelor’s degrees in aeronautics and aviation for 2019-2020.

According to officials with the Online Schools Report, the rankings are based “strictly on data, prioritizing the school’s ability to deliver an online education comparable to an on-campus degree. Based on the numbers, these are the programs to get you to the cutting edge.”

Joining Embry Riddle on the list is:

  • Liberty University
  • American Public University System
  • Everglades University
  • LeTourneau University

OSR recently went through a complete revamp. Part of the upgrade includes a new and improved methodology, officials explain.

OSR uses six data points to determine the best programs in a given field. Three data points focus on the quality of the school, and three focus on the quality of the individual program under consideration.

“The introduction of program-specific data helps OSR dive deeper into each program and quantify how that program has helped its graduates,” officials note.

You can read the full rankings on OSR’s website.

