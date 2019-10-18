Have a Long-EZ Christmas

Sporty’s Crystal Christmas Ornament is an annual tradition for pilots, flight schools, FBOs, and aviation enthusiasts. This year’s ornament features Burt Rutan’s popular Long-EZ.

“You could no doubt fill an entire Christmas tree with ornaments featuring Burt Rutan’s designs,” says Sporty’s Vice President John Zimmerman. “This year, we chose one of his most popular aircraft with the Long-EZ.”

It was 40 years ago this past June that the Long-EZ completed its first flight. With a cruise speed of 144 mph and a maximum speed of 185 mph, the Long-EZ is fuel-efficient and its 2,000-mile range makes it ideal for long-distance flight.

Sporty’s custom-etched Long-EZ Ornament includes a red ribbon for hanging, along with an insert card describing the airplane. Boxed for gift giving, Sporty’s 2019 Crystal Christmas Ornament is available for $24.9.