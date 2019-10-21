Calendar showcases works of art

Sherwin-Williams officials say they found the “best-of-the-best,” from business jets, to general aviation airplanes and helicopters, with both classic and custom-painted designs, to feature in the company’s 2020 Aerospace Coatings Calendar.
“For our 2020 calendar, we had a record number of entries — a 65% increase over our inaugural edition in 2019,” says Julie Voisin, Sherwin-Williams Global Marketing Manager for aerospace coatings. “With all the submissions it was extremely difficult to narrow it down to only 13 finalists, including one for each month plus one for the front cover.”
The cover features a Van’s Aircraft RV-8 by Evoke Aviation, designed by Plane Schemer.
Also included in the calendar:
- C&L Aircraft Group – ERJ 145
- Cirrus Aircraft – Vision Jet
- Corrigan Air Center/Scheme Designers – Hawker 1000
- Constant Aviation – PV-1 Ventura
- Elliot Aviation – Embraer Phenom 300
- Evoke Aviation/Plane Schemer – Van’s Aircraft RV-7
- Glo Aircraft Painting – Van’s Aircraft RV-12
- JetCrafters – Messerschmitt-Bolkow-Blohm Bo-105CB-4
- KD Aviation/Scheme Designers – Cessna 425
- Midwest Aircraft Refinishing/Maverick Aircraft Design – Cirrus SR22
- Straube’s – 3 Cal Fire Aircraft
- WestStar Aviation – Pilatus PC-12
“The calendar showcases designs with bold colors, overall metallic and pearls, historical military designs, and classic overall white styles with sleek striping,” company officials note.
“We were blown away with the quality and variety of the submissions we received, from kit planes to military aircraft to large, multi-million-dollar jets,” says Voisin. “It is truly amazing the design quality and what the painters are able to accomplish. We are looking forward to the aviation industry enjoying these works of art.”
The 2020 Aerospace Coatings Calendar is set to release in November 2019. If you would like to receive the 2020 edition, contact your local Sherwin-Williams Aerospace representative or distributor.
