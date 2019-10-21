Museum slates STEM conference

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The International Women’s Air & Space Museum (IWASM) will host its annual Wings of Women (WOW) STEM Conference, Nov. 9, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Burke Lakefront Airport (KBKL).

The conference is geared towards female high school students interested in pursuing STEM career fields. The museum brings in professional female mentors from various STEM fields, who spend the day speaking with the students about how they got to where they are today.

There are also hands-on activities that go along with each of these fields to help spark further interest, according to museum officials.

Upon arrival, a light breakfast will be available and lunch will be provided later in the day.

Upon departure, each student will receive a bag of information from various colleges and universities about their select STEM fields.

This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Marla Peréz-Davis, who serves as the deputy director of the NASA’s John H. Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.

Applications are required for each student wishing to attend. The deadline for applications is Nov. 1, 2019, along with a $5 reservation fee. Cash or check preferred. This fee will be returned upon check-in on the morning of the event. PayPal and credit card payments will not be returned. A parent’s signature is required for each student to participate. Incomplete or late applications will not be accepted.

Museum officials note this is a “first come, first serve” event. The conference has reached capacity the past few years, so it is recommended to submit applications as soon as possible, they add.

More information, as well as a link to the application, can be found at www.iwasm.org.

The museum offers free admission. Exhibit hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Office, gift shop and research center hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.