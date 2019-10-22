Shine a light on your night flying

New from Sporty’s is the Flight Gear Flashlight, made with aircraft grade aluminum.

The flashlight includes a focusing bezel that provides both flood and spot light options.

Independent buttons for both red and white light mean you won’t have to scroll through one to get to the other and unique tactile cues make it easy to find the right one in the dark, according to Sporty’s officials.

The flashlight is smart too: If one color of light is on and you want to switch to the other, the first color automatically shuts off. Both colors have a high and low setting, Sporty’s officials note.

“We’ve examined and tested dozens of flashlights, and we finally decided to custom-design a perfect flashlight for pilots,” says Sporty’s Vice President John Zimmerman. “We went above and beyond to make sure this flashlight was perfect for our needs as general aviation pilots.”

Since logging night flight and night landings can be confusing, Sporty’s printed the two FARs most relevant to flying at night right on the body of the light. They are FAR 1.1 (logging night time) and FAR 61.57 (night landings).





The Flight Gear Flashlight uses two AA batteries (included) and comes with a wrist lanyard. Price: $32.95.