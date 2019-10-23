Sporty’s updates Learn to Fly Course, adding checkride tools and FAA document library

Sporty’s has released the 2020 edition of its Learn to Fly Course, which includes more than 15 hours of HD video.

New segments include real-world communications, how to integrate tablets into flight training, how to use new weather forecast tools, and flying with glass cockpits, such as the G1000.

In addition to new video content, the knowledge test prep tools have been upgraded, Sporty’s officials note.

Pilots can create customized study sessions from Sporty’s database of more than 1,000 questions and get explanations for each one, which helps the student grasp complex subject matter instead of simply memorizing.

The course tracks performance by knowledge category and will create a Smart Study Session that focuses on the weakest areas.

New for 2020 is a seamless sync process, so pilots can start a study session on their iPhone and complete it on their laptop. A detailed learning history is accessible on all devices.

Another enhancement for 2020 is access to popular FAA handbooks, including the Airplane Flying Handbook and the Aeronautical Information Manual. Sporty’s Pilot Training app includes document management tools, including bookmarks and search, which makes studying easier and more effective, officials noted.

A one-time purchase of Sporty’s course includes access to all platforms with automatic progress sync between platforms. This includes the interactive online portal, dedicated apps for iOS and Android, and smart TV apps for Roku and Apple TV. The latest version of the Pilot Training app now supports Chromecast devices.

Sporty’s Learn to Fly Course, priced at $249, includes free lifetime updates. Existing users have access to all new features and content automatically.